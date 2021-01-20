Springfield Twp. buys $277K ambulance with CARES Act money

The township has a new ambulance with plenty of modern features

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Federal money helped Springfield pay for new equipment to help firefighters answer emergency calls.

The CARES Act money was used to pay for the $277,000 vehicle.

It has a gel ride system to help with a smooth ride and even lower the ambulance to get patients in the back. It also has a power cot system to help lift them into the ambulance.

“It helps them move through the process of loading that patient safely. It makes the patient feel more secure as they are being lifted by the device, so it’s a great feature,’ said Springfield Township Trustee Bob Orr.

The department always sterilizes an ambulance when it returns from a call, and the new ambulance helps it always have one available for service.

“Whenever one squad goes out, having this backup, secondary COVID ambulance is a great benefit to everybody in all areas around Springfield Township,” said firefighter Joe Santangelo.