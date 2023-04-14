NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield standout Emily Gerthung has officially committed to continue her softball career in the college ranks at Westminster College.

A signing ceremony was held at Springfield Local High School on Friday.

Gerthung was an All-Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference selection as a junior.

In eight games this season, Gerthung is second on the team with a .385 batting average. She has 10 hits including a pair of doubles with two RBI’s.

Last season she batted .404 with 23 hits, including nine doubles and nine RBI’s.