SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Local School is looking to fill an open position for superintendent.

Superintendent Thomas Yazvac retired in December 2022.

The board is looking for someone with a master’s degree and a superintendent’s license. They’d also prefer someone with experience in the position of superintendent.

The salary and benefits for the position are “to be determined,” according to the board.

According to online records, Yazvac earned $108,000 in 2022, according to state records.

Resumes need to be submitted to Dr. Traci Hostetler at T.Hostetler@esceasternohio.org by March 17 at 5 p.m.

The first round of interviews will happen March 27 with a hiring date of April 17. The contract will begin Aug. 1