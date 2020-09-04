Springfield Road paving is relief to wheelchair-bound traveler

Everyone complains about rough roads. Christa Bruner knows every bump of Springfield Road. She tries dodging them but hit one Thursday and damaged her wheelchair

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a road project which begins next week in Springfield Township. An underground pipe is being fixed, but the work is going to be a huge benefit for one person when it is finished.

Everyone complains about rough roads. Christa Bruner knows every bump of Springfield Road. She tries dodging them but hit one Thursday and damaged her wheelchair.

“Yeah, cuz you know, the bumpiness; the bouncing. I hope it wasn’t a screw that came out of one of these legs,” Bruner explained.

Bruner says the ride raises the hair on her neck with cars whizzing past. She’s been forced off the road and once fell out of the wheelchair and needed help to get up.

She only goes about a quarter-mile to Dollar General, multiple times a day to get necessities. She lives with a paralyzed friend.

“I get milk. I get bread, butter, cereal, some of the things you get at a grocery store,” Bruner said.

She places the yellow bags on the back of her wheelchair, so drivers see her better.

Bruner thought the road should’ve been repaved when the roundabout was installed, but this is a separate project. The road will be repaved. Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said three culverts needed to be checked first.

“If they’re in bad shape, we replace them prior to the paving because we don’t want to dig up brand new asphalt,” he said.

Three days are being allotted for the project next week. During that time, Bruner will probably need help from friends to get her necessities, but she knows about waiting – hoping for a liver transplant for four years. At least she got good news about the road getting repaved.

“As long as it gets done, it’s ok with me because it’s been far too long for it to need to be fixed,” Bruner said.

Ginnetti told me the paving will be put out for bid in the winter, then repaved when the asphalt companies open in April, giving Bruner a smoother ride.

“I’ve said this more times than I can count. If I could pave every road, I would’ve done ’em twice,” Ginnetti said.

