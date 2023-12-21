BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Springfield man is facing his sixth OVI and a felony charge.

Stephen Knees, 61, was arrested Tuesday after police say he was impaired behind the wheel of a pickup truck and had two passengers in his vehicle.

An officer pulled Knees over about 12:33 a.m. Tuesday on Southern Boulevard. According to a police report, the roads were snows covered and Knees, at one point, was driving southbound in the northbound lane and fishtailing.

When officers approached the truck, they could smell alcohol and noted that Knees’ speech was slow and his eyes were glassy. They said Knees failed a field sobriety test.

At the police station, officers discovered that Knees had five prior OVI convictions from 2017 to 2020, according to the police report. This would be his sixth within 20 years, which is a third-degree felony.

Keens refused a breath test at the police station, according to the report. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on the OVI and OVI refusal charges and cited for left of center.

Knees was in court this week when bond was set at $25,000. He is due back in court Jan. 16.