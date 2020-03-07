Springfield hosts Strategy and Tactics Weekend for firefighters

Springfield Fire Department hosted this event and had guest speaker Battalion Chief Curt Isakson from Ecambia County, Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend, March 7 and March 8, is Strategy and Tactics Weekend with Curt Isakson at the Springfield Local Intermediate School Auditorium.

On Saturday, Isakson talked about the different tactics and strategies during real fire situations.

On Saturday, Isakson talked about the different tactics and strategies during real fire situations.

Over 30 firefighters from the Valley came out to the event.

The class costs $60, which includes morning refreshments and lunch for both Saturday and Sunday.

Isakson says his lectures are to remind firefighters of their importance in society.

“We’re here when our military goes overseas to fight for our freedom. We’re here to protect their families and their family’s family,” said Isakson.

The seminar starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs through 4:30 p.m. on both days, Saturday and Sunday. Seats are limited.