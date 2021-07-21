Springfield honors firefighter who served for over 50 years

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday in Springfield Township, a dedicated firefighter hung his hat for the last time after more than half a century in service to his community.

David Snyder retired after 56 years. He served as lieutenant for 13 years and spent 25 years on an ambulance as part of EMS.

His father was a firefighter and charter member of Springfield Fire in 1946. Snyder said he followed in his footsteps and joined up when he turned 18.

He caught the fire bug, never left and saw how the profession evolved.

“The house I grew up in town had the fire phone in the house. There wasn’t central dispatch in those days. So my mom took the call, tell my dad what we got. He’d run out the door down to the fire station, trip the siren and pull a truck out and wait for the rest of the guys and go once the rest of the guys got there. That’s how it worked in those days,” Snyder said.

Snyder said he’s enjoyed partial retirement for the last year because of COVID-19. He said he’ll spend his free time volunteering with the Springfield Historic Society and with friends and family.