Springfield high schoolers take a walk through the decades with music hall murals

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At Springfield High School, a transformation is underway in the music hallway.

This wing was added eight years ago but the students always thought it was boring. So, they came up with a plan to spice it up with some murals.

Each painting is of a famous musician.

Now, when you walk down the hallway, you take a walk through the decades, starting with Beethoven to Elvis to Beyonce and several in-between.

“We had the idea to do music through history, so we’re starting off with classical music with Beethoven and we’re slowly going through the ’20s with Louie Armstrong, then Elvis and all the way up to the 2000s with Beyonce,” said student artist Hailey Wiscott.

Five students painted the murals.