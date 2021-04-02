LIVE NOW /
Spring snow leaves drivers slipping and sliding, with multiple crashes overnight

The wet road conditions and light coating of snow in some spots made the drive a little slick

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The weather caused several crashes overnight, especially on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

Youngstown police said they responded to about eight crashes overnight.

One of them happened on Youngstown’s east side around 3 a.m. A car was heading east on Himrod Avenue near Garland Avenue. The driver lost control on the icy road and smashed into a pole on the driver’s side. Both the driver and a passenger had to go to the hospital. There’s no word on how they’re doing.

If you’re headed out Friday morning, make sure you give yourself enough time. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots could be slippery.

