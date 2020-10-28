‘Spreading positivity like he did’: Howland students honor classmate killed in crash

They're calling it "Live Like Jacob Week," remembering the 17-year-old who was always smiling and uplifting others

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Friends of Jacob Leggett, a Howland High School student who was killed in a car crash earlier this month, remembered him Wednesday.

There will be a drive-thru memorial Wednesday night in the high school parking lot.

“I’m blessed to have him in my life, I really am,” said Georgio Frazeskos, a senior at Howland.

The saying goes, “People will forget what you said, they’ll forget what you did, but they’ll never forget the way you made them feel.”

“He was someone who was younger than me, but I truly looked up to him, I really did,” Georgio said.

That was on full display Wednesday for Jacob’s friends and classmates.

“He was always smiling, no matter where he was. Always uplifting people, even if he knew them or not. It was just who he is,” said Gianna Merlo, also a senior.

Now students are decorating the halls, cafeteria and parking lot in Jacob’s honor.

“We’re calling it ‘Live Like Jacob Week,'” Gianna said.

The goal is to spread the same positive energy Jacob gave in his short 17 years on earth.

“Even if he didn’t know them, he would just give high fives in the hallway, smile and laugh,” Gianna said.

From streamers to posters to kindness quotes, Jacob’s friends are reminding themselves to live like their late classmate would have wanted them to.

“I’m glad I’m here today,” Georgio said. “I’m spreading his message. I’m breathing, I’m healthy, my fam’s healthy, so all I can do is be blessed that I’m still here today and spreading positivity like he did.”

Principal Joe Simko said a $1,000 scholarship is being established in Jacob’s name. You can contribute by sending a donation to:

Howland Community Scholarship

8200 South St.

Warren, OH 44484