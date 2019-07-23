Spots still open for free swimming lessons at Youngstown’s North Side Pool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Registration is still open for free swimming lessons at the North Side Pool on Belmont Avenue.

Youngstown Parks and Recreation joined forces with the YMCA to give lessons to up to 50 kids. As of now, 14 children have signed up, so 36 spots are still available.

Any child from 5 to 17 years old is eligible. There will also be bathing suits and goggles provided for kids who need them.

North Side Pool Director Kevin Tarpley says this program is a vital learning experience.

“This is the beginning of the rest of their lives. If individuals don’t take advantage of learning to swim now, like I said, you never know when you’re driving along the road — with the weather conditions, you may end up in the water,” he said.

You can register your child at the North Side Pool on Monday, July 29. The lessons will run every Monday and Tuesday until Aug. 2.