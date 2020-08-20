Sports tickets for Warren City Schools presale only

All tickets will be sold for $6 and will be ordered in advance through the student's coach or advisor

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tickets to fall sporting events in the Warren City School District will be presale only. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Each senior cheerleader, band member, football or soccer player will be able to purchase four tickets to their respective sporting event. Underclassmen can only purchase two.

All tickets will be sold for $6 and will be ordered in advance through the student’s coach or advisor.

Middle school ticket pricing has not been determined at this time.

The new policy was put in place following a state order mandating how high school, collegiate, club and amateur sports will be played this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A major stipulation in the order is limiting spectators at sporting events.

