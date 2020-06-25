Sports Illustrated highlights Shuba Handshake, gives shoutout to Youngstown

According to the article, baseball games are back but minus those close gestures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In a Sports Illustrated article Thursday highlighting the handshake, back slap and high five in the world of COVID-19, the Shuba Handshake was highlighted as a sign of a possibly bygone era.

The Shuba Handshake, which is now the focus of an effort to erect a statue in Youngstown commemorating the moment, was written as an iconic example of sportsmanship in the report.

Courtesy of the Robinson-Shuba Statue Committee

Valley native George “Shotgun” Shuba shakes the hand of his then teammate Jackie Robinson during a 1946 game –- for what is widely considered the first time between interracial players in professional sports.

The target completion for the statue in Youngstown is April 18, 2021. It will be unveiled outside the Youngstown Amphitheater.