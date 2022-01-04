Split vote delays temporary budget in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spending in Trumbull County is on hold after commissioners failed to pass a temporary budget Monday.

During the annual reorganizational meeting, the commissioners present were split on whether or not to adopt a Temporary Appropriation Resolution.

Commissioner Niki Frenchko voted against it while Commissioner Frank Fuda Voted to pass it.

Chief Deputy Auditor Debbie Santangelo says it’s a formality to adopt a temporary budget, which is equal to 25% of the previous year’s budget to cover expenses through the end of March. That’s when the budget is set for the remainder of the year.

“As of right now without it being passed, we cannot spend anything. We have to wait until the budget is passed, so if we have healthcare benefits that are due, we can’t pay them,” she said.

Santangelo went on to say that this is the first time in her 17 years working in the auditor’s office that the temporary budget didn’t pass.

The temporary budget will appear on the commissioner’s agenda again for a vote during Wednesday’s regular meeting.