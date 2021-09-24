Split verdict delivered in Youngstown shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly Youngstown man could face up to three years behind bars after a split verdict Friday.

Juan Laviena, 72, was on trial this week. He’s accused of threatening and shooting at two women a year ago.

A Mahoning County jury found Laviena guilty of aggravated menacing and fleeing and eluding police. They found him not guilty on the more serious charges of felonious assault.

Laviena initially faced two felonious assault charges after police say shot into a car with two people inside then leading officers on a foot chase.

Reports said police were called about 7:30 a.m. on June 3 to a home in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Avenue for a gunshot sensor call. When they got there, they saw a gold van being chased by another officer who was working a traffic detail.

Police chased the vehicle across Market Street to the first block of West Delason Avenue. Police said the driver, Laviena, stopped and ran away carrying an object close to his hip.

Police chased him through a field, and he was tackled by an officer in a driveway in the 200 block of Willis Avenue, reports said.

Police could not find the object he was carrying.

Laviena will be sentenced at a later date.