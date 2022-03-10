YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night passed a spending bill that includes $13 billion in aid for Ukraine and $18 million for programs like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Youngstown.

In fact, the Boys and Girls Clubs could be getting $500,000 for its Backyard Project. It will pay for upgrades and allow the Boys and Girls Clubs to provide more programming for its 900 members.

“Our baseball field that kind of needs to be redone, backstop, things like that. They want to have multiple play areas for kids just to be outside, but it’s not just for kids. It’s for families and the community to create pavilions and space for people to congregate,” said CEO James Bird.

The bill that would provide the money still needs Senate approval and President Joe Biden’s signature before the money is available.