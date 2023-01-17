YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 11 different school zone cameras in the city that began working Tuesday.

These cameras are to help reduce speeding around schools.

The project has been two years in the making between the city and Blue Line Solutions.

At each zone, there are two devices working.

One device tells drivers their speed, while the other will capture images of the car and license plate. If caught speeding, it will cost you.

Enforcement periods run from the start of class until 9 p.m. The late ending is to accommodate several after-school programs in the city.

Each infraction will cost you anywhere between $100 and $150.

Two schools will have two cameras outside its building. East High School has one on Bennington Avenue and another on East High Avenue. Woodrow Wilson has one on Gibson Street and another on East Indianola Avenue.

Though the cameras are live on Tuesday, there will be a 30-day grace period. For the next month, those caught speeding will be issued a warning letter in the mail.

Enforcement of fines will begin on February 17.