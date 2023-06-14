HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Every parent has a travel ball story. There’s one playing out right now in Western Pennsylvania, and the kids are competing on the edge.

It’s the American Championships in roller skating — the main event of U.S. Roller Speed Skating.

Paige Stone came from Indiana.

“Well, I like to be called a champion. So, I really think it’s important to me,” she said.

The 298 skaters are from all around America. The championship used to be held in Colorado Springs. This year, it’s at the Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage.

“It’s just an adrenalish rush. It’s fun,” said Jasmine Townsend, of North Carolina.

Baylen Hopkins, also from North Carolina, said it’s a fun sport to watch.

“Now NASCAR goes fast and turns left, and people love watching it,” he said.

Racing includes age groups for children 5 and under, all the way to adults 50 and over.

The oval course is 100 meters. The racers lean on the edges of those wheels. There’s little room to mess up.

“Typically, the fastest skaters get up to 30-35 going around the corners. I can make it 28-29 because I’m up there, but I’m not up there,” Hopkins said.

This is the only sport Hopkins competes in. He’s new. And the racing can get pretty tough. Depending on the age, races are 2 laps, up to 20 laps long, and it’s you against the others.

“Technique. Determination. It definitely has to do with mindset. You have to be in the right mindset or you’re not going to win,” Townsend said.

These racers all want to win. Saturday, there is a race of champions and $5,000 to the fastest man and woman.

“It’s hard. You got to be the best of the best to win it,” Hopkins said.

The championship added over 100 skaters this year. You’re welcome to go and watch the racing this week. The Race of Champions is at 6 p.m. Saturday.