Speed limit reduced on some Pennsylvania interstates

(WKBN) – The speed limit on some interstates in the northwest region of Pennsylvania has been temporarily reduced.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued the speed reduction “due to the severity of the winter storm.”

Speed is reduced to 45 mph on the following interstates:

Interstate 79 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to the West Virginia state line

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 161 (Route 220/Route 26, Bellefonte) in Centre County

Interstate 376 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to Exit 85 (Route 22) in Allegheny County

Commercial vehicles not affected by the reduction must move to the right lane.