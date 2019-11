Drivers get a 10-mile per hour buffer, before getting a ticket

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) — A picture is the best cure for a bad memory.

Weathersfield started issuing citations with its speed camera program on Monday.

According to the department, a full-time Weathersfield police officer has to be present when the camera is being used and a sign posted within 300 feet.

Drivers get a 10-mile per hour buffer before getting a ticket.