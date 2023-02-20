YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Tuesday in Youngstown, if you’re caught speeding by the new cameras in school zones, you’ll get a ticket.

Though First News previously reported that citations would start last Friday, as there was no school or Monday due to President’s Day, they’ll go into effect Tuesday morning.

Drivers going at or 11 mph above the posted speed limit before 6 p.m. could face a fine anywhere from $100 to $150 dollars.

Drivers going above 6 mph before 6 p.m. can be cited.

The zones are live one hour before school starts until 6 p.m.