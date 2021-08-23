Specialized team, state investigators join forces to fight violence in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been nearly a week since a series of deadly shootings on Youngstown’s south side.

Although Mayor Tito Brown has offered a $10,000 reward for information, the tips generated have not led to any arrests.

Chief Carl Davis says the death of 10-year-old Persayus Davis-May, as well as two other homicides, prompted him to bring back a specialized team.

“In the wake of the shooting of that child, I just felt I would be remiss if I did not put those guys back out there,” Davis said.

The Neighborhood Response Unit was created in April to handle particular problem areas but had to be shelved to keep officers on patrol.

“It was imperative that that neighborhood response unit be restored as soon as possible,” said Lt. Brian Butler.

Now, it’s expected the unit will focus on chasing down leads in the most recent shootings as well as trying to address specific problems before violence takes place.

Last week, Davis announced the department would activate what he calls “criminal checkpoints.” He added on Monday that the state will be sending in resources to help.

“They’ve provided assistance in the form of intelligence analysts that they are sending to help us do more intelligence-led policing,” Butler said.

In addition, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Adult Parole Authority will provide extra enforcement and manpower.

“The chief and his team have gotten together and looked at what works in other communities, and we are going to make sure that we follow that right now until we can bring justice for this young lady,” Mayor Brown said.