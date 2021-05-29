Special Warren Flea and Farmers Market honors veterans, first responders

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Flea and Farmers Market took place Saturday. It was a special market to honor veterans and first responders.

They were even able to get free hotdogs and chips as a sign of gratitude.

The market is located on Main Street in downtown Warren. It’s open year round on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Small businesses and vendors are set up for people to shop, and you can find anything from candles to fruits and toys for the kids.

“We’ve got over 50 vendors inside. We’ve got inside, outside, so whatever you might be looking for, I’m sure you’ll find it here,” said Manager Laraine Poole.

Poole says, despite the rainy weather Saturday, they still had a nice turnout and look forward to seeing more people come throughout the summer.