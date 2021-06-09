Special Victims Unit probing allegation against Poland Twp. school resource officer

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Special Victims Unit is investigating an allegation made against a Poland Township school resource officer.

Poland Chief Brian Goodin requested the investigation by BCI so there would not be a conflict of interest in the department investigating its own officer.

The officer has not been charged with anything at this time.

The Special Victims Unit specializes in investigating victim-centered crimes affecting populations that benefit from specialized law enforcement handlings, such as children, the elderly and human trafficking victims, and the crimes can include abduction, sexual assault, financial abuse and/or physical abuse.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.