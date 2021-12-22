Special tour thanking essential workers on its final stops

(WKBN) — A special thank you tour has traveled throughout the Valley this month, to honor essential workers.

Wednesday’s stop was number seven on the tour and went to St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Essential workers at the hospital received complimentary treats and refreshments.

The idea behind the tour was to encourage positivity, help relieve stress and provide energy to those essential workers: Stacie Call, chief nursing officer at St. Elizabeth’s, said it really works.

“It does and I think you can hear it in the room. You know when people come in and they’re kinda chatting with each other, it gives them just a couple minutes to get away from the busy units, talk to their peers, and have something to eat,” she said.

Aside from the treats, each worker could enter a drawing for a $100 gift card.

The final stop of the Essential Workers Tour is Thursday at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.