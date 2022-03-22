NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Lots of kids in 4-H choose to raise livestock or do a farming project, but one local 5th grader hopes to finish a project this year that could benefit everyone in her community.

McKenzie Paskevitch spends her free time playing with her two dogs Heidi and Brownie, but the nearest dog park is a 10-minute drive down the road. So, when she needed a project as part of Fairfield Farmhands 4-H, a dog park was a no-brainer.

“I mainly wanted to do it because while I needed a 4-H project to do, I also wanted to do it because of me not wanting to drive to East Palestine because they have a dog park and we don’t,” McKenzie said.

Two and a half acres off of Boardman Street is the proposed site of the new dog park. McKenzie presented her idea to the village council last year, and the land was by the village for her to use.

“She is a very motivated and ambitious little girl,” said New Waterford Administrator Jason Gorby. “It’s nice to see somebody that ambitious do something for the community.”

McKenzie has visions of an agility course, benches, walking trails and decorative fire hydrants. Water stations and clean-up stations are also on her list. First, she needs about $15,000 of fencing.

With the help of her mom Lisa, McKenzie has raised about $3,000 so far through bake sales and fundraisers.

“I was excited at first and then when that $15,000 hit, I was like ‘Wow, we’ve got a ways to go here,'” Lisa Paskevitch said.

The Paskevitches are no strangers to trying to better the community. McKenzie’s mom just retired from the fire department this year, but she says McKenzie has taken all the initiative.

“As far as my daughter doing this, I couldn’t be prouder of her,” Lisa said.

McKenzie says she’s grateful for the support she’s received so far and is excited to take the next steps on the project.

“I am excited to see all your dogs come to this park,” she said.

They hope to raise enough money between grants and fundraisers to start putting fencing in for the park this summer.