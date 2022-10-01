CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening Saturday, the community is invited to come together to raise awareness of veteran suicide in the country.

One local organization has made it the mission to honor the lives lost and to support veterans before its too late.

WR 22 Cresanto Strong is hosting its annual run/walk.

They estimate 22 veterans every day lose their mental battle and die by suicide. WR 22 Cresanto Strong wants to change that statistic and bring that number to 0.

The non-profit hosts a walk every year honoring a family friend they lost too soon as a result of PTSD after serving our country.

The organization strives to provide help and share resources to veterans and their families.

They say it is important to take care of those who have put it all on the line to protect us and our freedoms. But, they say more needs to be done.

“It’s a huge disservice to our veterans that we’re not supporting them more and not offering them, you know, more support, more love and just greater help,” said Robin Adams, the WR 22 Cresanto Strong founder.

You can support the cause and join the walk that will take place this morning.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 10.

Along with the walk, the organization is holding raffles and auctions to raise money for the cause.

This is a free event but donations will be accepted. If you have not registered yet, there’s still time when gates open.

Pets are also invited to join the walk too.

“What really rings out in many conversations that I have with folks is that it’s not the statistics that make this real for these families. It’s when they love one of the numbers,” said Adams.