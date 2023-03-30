AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a special showing Thursday night in Austintown of a movie featuring the story behind a man with a Youngstown connection.

Two hundred people attended the event at the Golden Star Theaters Austintown Cinema. They were there at the invitation of the YSU Foundation to watch the movie Air, which tells the story of Sonny Vaccaro — a 1962 graduate of what was then called Youngstown University — and how he convinced Nike to hire Michael Jordan.

“Well, Sonny made it available to us. It’s a nationwide film and Sonny’s a very proud YU, Youngstown University, grad. He made this available in his alma mater’s hometown,” said Paul McFadden, president of the YSU Foundation.

Vaccaro is played by Matt Damon and Nike founder Phil Knight is played by Ben Affleck.

Air opens next Wednesday and Golden Star Theaters Austintown Cinema will have it.