Special parade drives by senior living facilities in Youngstown to show a little love

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We’ve seen plenty of birthday parades during the coronavirus but on Thursday, the lineup through the streets of Youngstown was for something different.

The Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP) hosted a senior appreciation parade to show support for the city’s senior residents.

The parade passed seven of their senior high-rise buildings.

Mayor Tito Brown was even involved and organizers said it was to show the seniors they haven’t been forgotten even during these tough times.

“We’re just driving by letting them know that we appreciate them and that we love them. We’re not since the pandemic, we haven’t been able to visit the sites on a monthly basis as we always do, so this is our way of showing them our love and appreciation. Seniors rock!” said Crystal Robinson, manager of MYCAP’s Senior Services Department.

All of the MYCAP cars were in the parade along with pharmacy vendors and motorcycles.