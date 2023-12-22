YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in Youngstown got a Christmas surprise Friday. They were visited by some special people who were spreading holiday cheer.

The deliveries targeted families that have been impacted by crime and violence. About six families from around Youngstown received visits as part of “Hope for the Holidays,” a program put together by Youngstown CIRV.

Youngstown police and firefighters delivered toys, gift cards and other items to the families as well as community support and counseling services.

First News senior reporter spoke to some of the families. He will have more on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6.