BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night in Boardman, a special ceremony was held to honor late coach Ron Moschella.

The team revealed a plaque that will serve as a reminder of the impact Coach “Mosch” had on players for over 30 seasons as a girls’ coach.

The plaque lists some of his accomplishments including 21 conference championships and 13 district championships.

Underneath the plaque is a chair in the spot he always sat while watching games.

Moschella’s wife Judy was accompanied Wednesday night by daughters Nadine and Jolene and their grandchildren.