YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – School may seem like it is still a long time away, but some local organizations are already collecting school supplies for the upcoming year.

The Salvation Army of Mahoning County along with Premier Bank are working together to ensure kids are prepared.

Through the end of the month, you can help kids get ready to head back to school. But it’s not just paper and pens that they need. The Salvation Army and Premier Bank are collecting new or gently used shoes too.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Shoes for Scholars program.

The collection helps provide students K through 12 in need at Youngstown and Campbell City Schools.

The Salvation Army says it’s important that all kids have a chance to start school on the right foot.

“Kids go to school so many times and they feel like they haven’t fit in or they feel like their friends have more than they do. So, we want to make sure everyone starts in the fair, even level, make sure all kids have a chance to get the education and get what they need in life,” said Major Paul Moore, the Salvation Army area coordinator.

But shoes are not the only thing the Salvation Army is collecting, they are also starting to collect school supplies.

Major Moore says the last few years the demand for need in the community has increased due to inflation and other circumstances. But there was one item he says the school’s are saying they’ve needed most.

“We were kind of surprised when we met with the schools, they said pencils are really needed. And we were like ‘pencils?’ We had no idea because we were doing like notebook paper, or notebooks, but they said pencils are – they go through pencils like crazy,” said Major Moore.

School supplies can be donated through the end of the month, just like the shoes. But Major Moore says they are collecting items year round. That all donations would be used at some point or even next school year.

The following are the Premier Bank locations where you can drop off shoes for the school year:

Boardman

Canfield

Kirk Road

Liberty

McCartney Road

Newport Glen

Poland

Struthers

Youngstown Main offices

However, Premier Bank locations are only collecting for the shoe drive.