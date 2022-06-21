LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the first day of summer and it really felt like it as families sprinted to local pools and splash pads.

Pools across the Valley are low cost and most splash pads are free. Families like that as they cool off.

At Sadie Von Fossen Park in Lisbon, Whittni Adkins says she likes having a fenced-in splash pad where the kids can play.

“My one-year-old can kind of stay in this area without going off and me having to chase her the whole time. They have shaded areas and chairs, so it’s easy for me to sit and relax and the kids to play,” she said.

The first day of summer is also the longest day of the year. We mark the change in seasons four times a year: the summer solstice, autumnal equinox, winter solstice and spring equinox. Those times of year correspond with where the most direct rays from the sun are hitting the Earth.