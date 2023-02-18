WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, the Warren G. Harding high school community came out to help out a Harding graduate battling cancer.

A spaghetti dinner was held today at the high school cafeteria for Payton Schuller, who is currently battling Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Schuller is a 2019 graduate and currently serves as the boys bowling coach and assistant softball coach.

Schuller was accompanied by her family, who noticed the support from the community.

“This whole process has been really tough being the age that I am,” Schuller said. “I didn’t expect this at all, but just receiving the support from the community, my staff members, my work family, family and friends and everybody at Harding — it’s beyond what I can expect.”

Proceeds from the dinner will assist with her medical costs.