Southwoods opens urgent care facility in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – An urgent care facility is now open in Campbell, and it is the first of its kind in the city.

Southwoods Immediate Care Center has officially opened a location inside the new Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center on Route 616.

Southwoods partnered with Campbell City Schools and thought it would be a great use of the space.

Campbell has never had an urgent care in the city, so Mayor Nick Phillips is excited for how this will help the community.

“From to time to time we do get sick, so I’ve had to travel to Boardman or wherever else they have an urgent care, and this is absolutely amazing that Mr. Muransky is a part of our city to bring us Southwoods urgent care here. We are just absolutely thrilled about this,” Phillips said.

Southwoods Immediate Care Center is open seven days a week.