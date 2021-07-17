Southside Community Butterfly Garden holds annual event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People braved the rain for a little community fun at the South side Community Butterfly Garden on Saturday.

It was a much smaller affair than usual – normally, about 500 people attend.

They had a cookout, cotton candy, face painting and live entertainment.

“I try to make an oasis within the city. I’ve had people in the past come from West Virginia, all over come here,” said director and founder Lois Martin-Uscianowski.

Southside Community Butterfly Garden is looking for volunteers to help look after the plants and butterflies. Those interested in helping can contact them on Facebook.