Southington man sentenced for fatal crash involving pedestrian

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – A Southington man was sentenced Tuesday morning in Newton Falls Court for his role in a 2019 accident that left one woman dead.

William Dally was sentenced to 180 days in county jail, with 150 of those days suspended. His license will also be suspended for five years.

Due to COVID-19, he will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor until the county jail can take him to serve his sentence.

Dally was convicted of one misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide after his truck struck 65-year-old Kathleen Westenfelder when she was walking along a road in April of 2019.