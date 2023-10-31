WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A Southington man will sentenced next week for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

In a plea agreement, Michael Lockwood pleaded guilty in July to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees.

Lockwood was set for sentencing Friday, but that has been pushed back to Monday. The full sentence will be determined by the court on Monday, but the deal calls for a 27-month prison sentence and three years probation. the deal also calls for Lockwood to pay a fine and must cooperate with any additional investigation.

According to court documents, Lockwood was seen in images and cellphone footage of the demonstration. He is also accused of grabbing a baton from an officer and going into the crowd with it.

Facial recognition technology returned a hit on Lockwood based on two previous arrests, which led to the discovery of Lockwood’s Facebook account that detailed other identifiable information according to court documents.