Southern Park Mall to host mini concert series in JCPenney parking lot

Three consecutive nights of music will take place in September

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Southern Park Mall is taking advantage of the governor’s orders to allow for outdoor concerts with three shows next month.

Thursday, Sept. 10 will be a “college night” theme starting at 7 p.m. No Funk No Justice and RDNA will perform.

Friday, Sept. 11 will be “country night,” starting at 7:30 p.m. Northern Whiskey and Chris Higbee will perform.

Saturday, Sept. 12 will be “Women Who Rock” at 7:30 p.m. Leanne Binder and Rajma and Friends, as well as The Vindy’s will perform.

The shows will take place in JCPenney’s parking lot and will cost $20 per vehicle.

Only 400 vehicles will be allowed in.

People are welcome to bring lawn chairs.