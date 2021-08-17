Southern Park Mall to host Italian sauce event to help school for students with autism

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Italian sauce lovers take note: the Southern Park Mall will be hosting an event for you on Sunday with the proceeds going to the Potential Development School for students with autism.

It’s being billed as the Sunday Sauce Showdown. It takes place Sunday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Center Court of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Ten of the area’s Italian Restaurants will be taking park along with three of the area’s wine retailers.

First News Reporter/Anchor Stan Boney and his wife will be two of the judges at the event.

The cost of the event is $25. For more information on the event, check the Southern Park Mall’s website.