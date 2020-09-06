Southern Park Mall to host drive-in concert series in September

The Southern Park Mall is hosting a special drive-in concert series September 10, 11 and 12

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – With the pandemic closing many summer activities, you may be missing live music and concerts. For a few days in September, you can get your music fix in Boardman without even leaving your car.

The Southern Park Mall is hosting a special drive-in concert series September 10, 11 and 12.

Each nightly concert will feature popular local favorites including RDNA, Chris Higbee and the Vindys.

Cars will be allowed in starting at 6 p.m. and food will also be available.

Prices vary for each concert, but a portion of all sales will go to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County.

For a complete list of performers, prices and more details on the concert series, visit the Live Youngstown website.