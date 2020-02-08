Southern Park Mall shop hosts dog adoption event

The shop partnered with Ever Dog Matters for the event, which goes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tri-Healthy CBD at the Southern Park Mall hosted a dog adoption event Saturday.

The shop partnered with Every Dog Matters for the event, which ran from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Every Dog Matters works to place shelter dogs in loving homes.

The event was inspired by one of the owner’s children who wanted to do something to help the community.

“When you team up with an organization like Every Dog Matters, that passion just spreads. It overflows into whatever organization they’re working with and I think that came over to us and we caught that passion and that bug to really help the dogs and that’s why we’re out here,” said Tri-Healthy CBD owner Paul Kaldy.

The store hopes to hold similar events in the future.