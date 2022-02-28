BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a weekend of electrical problems and closures, all of the Southern Park Mall will reopen today.

“Ohio Edison has made necessary repairs to restore power and Southern Park Mall will open on time at 11 a.m. today, Monday, February 28,” wrote Mall spokesperson Christina Cleary in a statement.

The electrical problems started on Saturday causing stores in the northern section of the mall, including Macy’s and JCPenny, to close.

The entire mall, except for the stand-alone businesses surrounding it, was closed yesterday.

The problem, according to Ohio Edison spokesperson Lauren Siburkis, was something underground.

Southern Park officials decided to close the mall yesterday to allow the necessary work to be done and have the mall ready to reopen today.