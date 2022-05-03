BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is partnering with Bios Wellness Urgent Care to

reinvent the traditional mall walker experience.

Fitness Loop gives guests a new way to enjoy physical activity in a climate-controlled environment complete with mile markers and specified pathways.

“Taking part in regular physical activity, including brisk walking, can generate such great health benefits,” said Brian Gabbert, general manager at Southern Park Mall. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bios Wellness Urgent Care to offer Southern Park Mall as a pedestrian-friendly area for guests and to get their steps in while enjoying some new twists on a traditional fitness activity.”

Fitness Loop will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The walking path begins at the DeBartolo Commons entrance and features a designated walking path with various challenges along the way, identified through markers on the floor.

“The simple act of walking has many powerful benefits,” said MiQuita Hosey, medical director of Bios Wellness Urgent Care. “Partnering with the mall for Fitness Loop falls in line with our mission for a healthier Youngstown.”

Southern Park and Bios Wellness Urgent Care will host a ribbon-cutting on May 7 followed by free health screenings by Bios Wellness Urgent Care.

Free health screenings by Bios Wellness Urgent Care will be offered at Southern Park on a monthly basis.

Guests will be able to receive free blood pressure screenings, heart rate checks and the opportunity to chat with a medical professional to improve their lifestyle or answer any questions.