Southern Park Mall gets into Halloween spirit

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Southern Park Mall prepares to open the DeBartlo Commons, they got into the Halloween spirit Friday.

Kids of all ages came dressed up in all sorts of costumes to collect some free candy.

Outside, there were super heroes and princesses helping greet the children.

Inside, some of the stores in the mall also got in on the Halloween fun.

Washington Prime Group, who owns the mall, say the DeBartlo Commons is a great addition to Boardman.

“Well, I think our goal with DeBartlo Commons has always been to create a community center. We’re all about using the asset that we have here, which is right in the center of town as a true gathering place for families to come,” said Brian Gabbert, the mall’s general manager.

The grand opening for Debartlo Commons will take place next weekend.