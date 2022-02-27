BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Park Mall will be closed Sunday because of an ongoing electrical problem.

A mall spokesperson said that it’s an underground electrical problem that involves water. First Energy crews are working to correct the problem.

The spokesperson said that stand alone businesses surrounding the mall remain open. They include include Chili’s, BJ Brewhouse, Firestone, PNC Bank, and the Cinemark theaters.

The electrical problem first started Saturday, when the mall was closed for a while in the afternoon, before portions of the southern end reopened.

Representatives of the mall hope that the problem will be fixed and the mall will reopen on Monday.