BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — South Range wrestling clinched their first Division III state title Saturday night.

Sunday morning, their community welcomed them home.

Wrestlers families and fellow students braved the snow to support the team. The team was excited to hoist the trophy in front of its fans.

“Just happy for the kids and happy for parents and, you know, they went out and did their job and you could — you can’t put words to it,” said coach Dave Markulin.

The team has its senior night Wednesday and the individual state tournament in two weeks.