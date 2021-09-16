South Range updates mask plan, no full mandate

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Local Schools has updated its mask policy to target small learning groups.

In a letter to parents, school officials said they are asking teachers and students to put on a mask in those situations where they gather together in small learning groups and where 3-feet of distance is not practical.

The new policy was adopted after school administrators realized over the past week that the largest impact to the district has been quarantining due to small or collaborative group work.

Parents are being asked that they send their student to school with a mask in case they are pulled into these small groups.

Most group time lasts about 10-20 minutes.

Shields are also available to use in order to protect staff and students in these situations, school officials said.

Outside these small groups, masks are still optional at South Range Local Schools.