South Range two-sport athlete, state runner-up named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range libero Reagan Irons is a true team player.

“Every single game, I just try to get as many balls up as I can and make it easy for the setter,” Irons said.

The senior captain was named conference libero of the year and was a first team all-district selection. Irons recently reached a career milestone, recording her 1,000th dig.

“We were talking about it last year because I was getting close,” she said. “And I was like, ‘I’m not sure I’ll ever actually get there,’ but I did, so. It’s super awesome. I couldn’t do it without my team, though.”

Irons is also a three-year letter winner on the Raiders softball team. The second team all-conference selection helped the Raiders reach the state finals back in June.

“It was insane,” Irons added. “I don’t think there’s any feeling like it. I wish we could go back and relive it. That team was awesome. Everybody had fun. Everybody did their job. I loved it, every second.”

Outside of sports, Irons is very involved. She is Student Council President and a member of the Key Club, Spirit Club and Chik-Fil-A Leader Academy. She also carries a 3.8 GPA.

“School, I just do the best I can,” she said. “I work as hard as I can no matter what.”

Irons hopes to follow in her mom, dad and sister’s footsteps and attend Ohio University next fall. Her goal for her last two high school seasons is simple: have fun.

“Winning isn’t everything,” she said. “It’s nice, but as long as we have fun, I think we play our best when we we’re having fun.”

