CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Quarterback Billy Skripac scored six touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) as the South Range Raiders (16-0) won their first state football championship in school history, 53-27 over the Ironton Tigers (15-1) Friday.

South Range got on the board first with a 90-yard opening drive that culminated in a Skripac seven-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown.

The Tigers needed very little time to respond with Tayden Carpenter connecting with Lincoln Barnes for a 66-yard touchdown pass on the first play of their opening drive.

The defenses were able to get settled down as both teams punted on their second possessions in the game.

After the second consecutive South Range drive ended in a punt, the defense stood tall, stopping Ironton on a 4th down attempt to turn them over on possessions.

Skripac found J.D. Crouse for a long touchdown pass late in the first quarter to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead.

The Raiders opened up the second quarter by forcing a fumble that was recovered by Jake Starkey and quickly converted the possession into Skirpac’s second rushing touchdown (five yards) of the morning. The extra point attempt was no good.

On the following Ironton possession, the Raiders blocked the punt and recovered the ball deep in opposing territory which immediately led to Skripac’s third rushing touchdown of the game (eight years) to extend the lead to three scores.

Carpenter found Ty Perkins for his second touchdown pass of the game on a fourth down play to bring the Tigers back to within two scores.

Blake Ewert’s touchdown run put the Raiders’ offense over thirty points in the first half.

Skripac’s fifth total touchdown of the game was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Shane Lindstrom to open the scoring in the second half.

Amari Felder pulled in a seven-yard touchdown pass from Carpenter, his third TD pass of the game, to close the gap to 39-21.

Dean Depizzo pulled in Skripac’s third touchdown of the game to give the Raiders a 46-21 lead.

Perkins and Carpenter connected again for a score, this time from 27 yards out, for Carpenter’s fourth touchdown pass of the day to close the gap to 46-27 with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

Aidan Dominguez had a touchdown run in the closing minutes for the Raiders.

South Range sits just six driving miles from Canfield, which is also looking for its first state championship this weekend.

Warren JFK is the third local team in the state championship this week, and they are set for a state title rematch.